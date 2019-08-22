Mastercard (MA) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Has Raised Position by $487,625; Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Raised Holding

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.53M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 10,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 177,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 166,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 1.38 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Lc stated it has 31,612 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Trust owns 5,876 shares. 331,938 are held by Fil Limited. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,975 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited invested in 0.3% or 12,089 shares. Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 22,400 shares. Bragg Advsrs holds 18,176 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,229 shares. 22,689 were reported by Avenir. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 981 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 5.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Company reported 150,000 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,649 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares to 125,506 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

