Mastercard (MA) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Position by $1.77 Million; Stock Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $233.86. About 579,997 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,817 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, up from 28,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $273.57. About 1.00 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 18,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.