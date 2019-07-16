Mastercard (MA) Holder Burney Co Raised Stake; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Position in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Trimmed by $585,000

Burney Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 4,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, up from 74,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 269,956 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,912 were reported by Lpl Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise Financial holds 500,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.19% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 47,123 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 62,806 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 346,857 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Com accumulated 1% or 2.27M shares. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,285 shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.84 million shares. Prudential accumulated 528,847 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 59,782 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.38% or 334,994 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 31,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.03% or 118,678 shares. Pnc Ser Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 125 shares.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.47 million for 20.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,000 shares to 71,200 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,553 shares to 92,223 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 18,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,625 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 2.36% or 107,600 shares in its portfolio. 5,943 were accumulated by Fincl Ser. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Haverford Financial Inc has 5.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 69,916 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 2,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Lp accumulated 120 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goldman Sachs invested in 4.72 million shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 3,300 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 7,775 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 21,891 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Bailard holds 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,986 shares.

