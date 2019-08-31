Mastercard (MA) Holder Burney Co Has Lifted Position by $984,180; Jag Capital Management Has Trimmed Veeva Sys Cl A (VEEV) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 4,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, up from 74,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 45,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 145,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42 million, down from 190,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,028 shares to 81,427 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 60,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,975 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 7,974 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citigroup reported 0.07% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 5.00 million shares. Parthenon Llc reported 868 shares. Westfield Management Limited Partnership owns 506,625 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd owns 7.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.28 million shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 450 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 53,983 shares. Eastern State Bank has 13,447 shares. 867 were reported by Edgewood Mngmt Lc. Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com accumulated 679,378 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Etrade Capital Ltd invested in 0.06% or 17,796 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt LP holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 1,951 shares stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.18% or 1,075 shares. Blair William And Il has 2.12M shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Avalon Llc holds 2,304 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,457 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 783,849 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 1.29 million shares stake. Navellier Associates stated it has 99,791 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares to 148,504 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.