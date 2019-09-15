Mastercard (MA) Holder Broderick Brian C Trimmed Its Holding by $531,168; Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Wms (WMS) by $1.80 Million

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 625,067 shares traded or 69.22% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.69M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 38,600 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. 270 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 894,858 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Invesco Limited holds 616,134 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Northern Tru reported 491,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ack Asset Limited Company has invested 7.19% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 9,130 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 709 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,634 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 66,509 shares. 9,713 are held by Prudential Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha has 46,123 shares. Blue Fin Inc owns 22,933 shares. Palladium Prns reported 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Penobscot reported 44,904 shares. 3,005 were accumulated by Forbes J M Llp. International Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 567,851 shares for 5.81% of their portfolio. Sather Gru Incorporated stated it has 4.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 71,454 shares. Mairs Incorporated stated it has 2,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 81,474 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited accumulated 11,000 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 14,791 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 3,918 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,312 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 0.1% or 41,780 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.47 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, August 7. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.