Mastercard (MA) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Lowered Holding by $301,035; Wex (WEX) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.38 Million as Share Value Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 257,672 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "WEX Earnings Ahead Of Forecasts; Guidance Higher – Benzinga" published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is WEX Inc.'s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on June 04, 2019.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 26.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Btim holds 2,153 shares. Earnest Prtn stated it has 26 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 125,000 shares. Advsr Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,098 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc owns 0.67% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 22,480 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1.20M shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 38,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bain Capital Pub Equity Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 143,327 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 47,825 shares. Moreover, Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,526 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 570,063 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harding Loevner Instl Emerging by 24,155 shares to 181,640 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 5,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,707 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.58% or 10,932 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Communication Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Ltd Com reported 356,295 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.2% or 17,360 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 1.97% stake. Robecosam Ag holds 0.52% or 53,290 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). B Riley Wealth Inc holds 1,303 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 4.20M shares. Private Trust Na owns 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,800 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested in 10,655 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wendell David invested 5.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bath Savings reported 5.89% stake.