Mastercard (MA) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Lifted Its Associated Banc (ASB) Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $285.37. About 1.82 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 65,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.70 million, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 364,349 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Associated Bank introduces new digital checking option to on-the-go customers – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Bank shows how “Your Money Works Hereâ„¢” in new marketing campaign – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 27,440 shares to 85,444 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,400 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 9,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Insight 2811 accumulated 10,000 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 26,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc owns 5.34 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com invested in 0.01% or 21,735 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 309,031 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 31,819 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 785 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 33,452 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 362,139 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust accumulated 0.57% or 16,320 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And owns 60,083 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc has invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford And Company accumulated 5.87 million shares or 1.51% of the stock. Coatue Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairfield Bush & accumulated 2,155 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Corp owns 352,001 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1,642 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 48,792 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Raub Brock Cap Management Lp has 4.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 17,231 shares. 27,250 were reported by Cypress Cap Group Incorporated. Beck Mack Oliver Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,427 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 35.32 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 6,980 shares to 36,350 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).