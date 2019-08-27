Mastercard (MA) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.41 Million; Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Share Value Declined While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Raised by $1.09 Million Its Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 18,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 588,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.61 million, up from 569,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $275.82. About 931,631 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $126.58. About 136,496 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 15,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,128 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 429 shares. Leavell Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited invested in 0.3% or 92,561 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 16 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Natixis holds 0.13% or 143,659 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 58,517 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 812 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Advisors Ltd owns 4,457 shares. Enterprise Corp accumulated 5,943 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,785 are owned by Conestoga Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, Roundview Cap Ltd Com has 1.61% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Hldgs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Huntington Comml Bank owns 65,555 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cookson Peirce Company Inc holds 18,006 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 1,412 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grimes And invested in 7,348 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Navellier And owns 22,589 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion invested 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schwartz Counsel Incorporated stated it has 155,650 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings.

