Mastercard (MA) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Boosted Position; As Dominion Resources (D) Share Value Declined, Kingfisher Capital Upped by $317,604 Its Stake

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 902,904 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 6,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $272.62. About 1.58 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Coastline Communication stated it has 9,955 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 23,772 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pictet Asset Ltd owns 3.69 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 372,196 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 76,411 shares. Sfe Counsel accumulated 4,738 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 48,513 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc accumulated 0.01% or 6,287 shares. First Personal Ser owns 267 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.44% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 32,959 shares to 42,931 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has 0.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 57,204 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.60M shares. Principal Group Inc reported 2.37 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 197,843 shares. Martin & Tn holds 0.48% or 6,737 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,186 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,190 are owned by Grand Jean Mgmt. Hartwell J M Lp holds 5.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 131,400 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 272,392 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated invested in 102,223 shares. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 5.63M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited reported 10,704 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Tiger Global Mgmt Lc has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.