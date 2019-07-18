Mastercard (MA) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Its Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,642 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 71,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $276.2. About 1.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 16,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,103 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 58,178 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.94 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ADC’s profit will be $28.85M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% EPS growth.

