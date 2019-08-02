Mastercard (MA) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Cut Position by $1.42 Million; Autonomy Capital LP Maintains Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 10,968 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $268.29. About 2.65M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.28M shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 324,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hudock Gp Lc has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corporation reported 246,595 shares or 8.17% of all its holdings. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 271,079 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.12% or 99,991 shares. Grimes & Com invested in 7,348 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Highstreet Asset owns 13,764 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 3.32 million shares. Synovus Corp owns 35,549 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc owns 179,367 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank And Trust reported 60,083 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.07% stake. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

