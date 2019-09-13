Mastercard (MA) Holder Bbr Partners Lowered Position; As Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Market Value Rose, Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered by $916,305 Its Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 158,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, down from 183,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.98M market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 26,225 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330,000, down from 11,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $276.71. About 3.55 million shares traded or 3.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.25 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $4.32M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allied Motion: Revenue Starting To Ramp – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

