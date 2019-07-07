Mastercard (MA) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $349,680; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Price Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosted Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 93.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 8,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,724 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 8,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 663,049 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28,119 shares to 15,880 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 19,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,797 shares, and cut its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 558 shares to 9,812 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Finance Ser Inc reported 6.62% stake. Blackhill Cap owns 20,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co reported 435,747 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.99% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 414,268 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc owns 670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 36,324 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.44% stake. Huntington Bancshares invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,580 shares. Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 720 shares. 261 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company. Franklin Resources Inc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa reported 1,224 shares stake. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).