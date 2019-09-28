Mastercard (MA) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $792,000 as Shares Rose; Gmt Capital Maintains Holding in Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 17,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 195,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 996,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 231,718 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA: FINANCE DEPT RESTRUCTURING AIMS TO FAST TRACK TASKS; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA: SLAUGHTER EXPANSION TO BE NEUTRALIZED BY DEMAND; 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS EXTENDED THE EARLY TENDER DATE RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER, AND MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. HAS LAUNCHED A CONSENT SOLICITATION, RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750%; 30/04/2018 – Minerva Project and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Collaborate to Provide Enriching Learning Experiences for St; 06/03/2018 – ProMlS Neurosciences Lead Product Candidate for Alzheimer’s Disease Shows Potential for Improved Therapeutic Potency versus Other Amyloid Beta-Directed Antibodies; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC.’S TENDER OFFER RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. AND MINERVA…; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL114.7M; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS R$114.7M

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 49,100 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $91.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 837,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares to 25,364 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel reported 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Conning holds 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 14,791 shares. Martin Currie has 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,283 shares. Alberta Inv Management holds 127,700 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company invested in 3.10 million shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 216,986 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 93,022 shares or 6.18% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Comml Bank accumulated 9,891 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,558 shares. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny invested in 0.86% or 178,511 shares. First United Natl Bank Trust stated it has 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Academy Management Inc Tx reported 171,842 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67 million. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.