Mastercard (MA) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 39,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $279.56. About 1.57M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, up from 272,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 10.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Inc stated it has 15,078 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Wafra accumulated 0.34% or 41,530 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 36,324 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 8,452 shares. 48,967 are owned by Leuthold Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Lc reported 16,207 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 1.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 90,877 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 102,662 shares. Natixis holds 0.11% or 74,974 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Lp holds 10,881 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 1.76% or 19,264 shares. D E Shaw And owns 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 563,512 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0.23% stake.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,955 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Limited has invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent & Communication has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie holds 198,497 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa accumulated 17,071 shares. 1.38 million were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 128,807 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson. Swedbank invested in 10.23 million shares or 5.74% of the stock. Buckingham Mngmt owns 100,863 shares. Axiom Intll Limited De has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 134,523 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 25,113 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 86,297 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 44,591 shares.