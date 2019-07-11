Mastercard (MA) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $457,780; Sequoia Financial Advisors Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Upped by $3.75 Million as Shares Declined

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 379.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,574 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 7,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,456 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, down from 66,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.23% or 39,680 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.47% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 21,106 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.19% or 21,748 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 875,757 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,786 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,672 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 8,389 shares. Family Firm Inc has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 19,296 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Chilton Cap Management Limited Company reported 3,159 shares stake. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 18,784 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc reported 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Osterweis Capital Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 10,203 shares to 13,704 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 44,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,285 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd reported 202,578 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.22% or 9,365 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls stated it has 2.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ithaka Gru Limited Co holds 6.68% or 178,058 shares in its portfolio. Permit Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 5,875 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 234,068 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP holds 1.28M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 116,462 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc owns 29,116 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,672 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has invested 13.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,182 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd Liability.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.