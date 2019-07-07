Mastercard (MA) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Its Stake in Hill International (HIL) as Stock Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 19,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,487 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, down from 71,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.56 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 59,346 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 53,141 shares to 617,681 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,125 shares, and cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Natl Bank Of America De reported 32,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 13,292 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 30,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Lp holds 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 101,969 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 206,051 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 47,581 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 620,815 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.66M shares stake. Petrus Company Lta has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.09% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Bulldog Limited Liability Corp owns 1.70M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 53,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 41,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Elects New Board Members Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International to Resume Trading on the NYSE on October 18, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International to Provide Project Management Services for the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s â€œHealth Initiativeâ€ in Greece – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Sgro David bought $140,560. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber on board Facebook cryptocurrency – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Inc has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 0.18% stake. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp stated it has 1,698 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 900 are held by Cumberland Advsr. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,620 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp, Indiana-based fund reported 12,940 shares. Staley Advisers stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.8% or 171,691 shares. 279,006 are held by Clal Insurance. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First National Bank Of Omaha reported 39,399 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,555 shares.