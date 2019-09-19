Mastercard (MA) Holder Alta Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.91 Million; Avenir Increases Position in Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 263,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.67M, down from 270,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 128,335 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27,330 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 599,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,491 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,395 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

