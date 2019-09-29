Mastercard (MA) Holder Academy Capital Management Decreased Holding; Winfield Associates Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $450,300

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.64 million shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 171,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46 million, down from 174,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 1,798 shares. Hallmark stated it has 249,435 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 35,598 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.25% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.67 million shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,918 shares stake. South Dakota Council holds 0.03% or 20,155 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3,572 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 2,654 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eaton Vance owns 3.12 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Asset has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 7,565 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Mastercard Stock Is a Trend-Followerâ€™s Dream Come True – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.