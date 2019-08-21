Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 249 18.22 N/A 5.92 46.03 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.16 N/A -3.89 0.00

Demonstrates Mastercard Incorporated and China Lending Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mastercard Incorporated and China Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard Incorporated has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Lending Corporation is 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.36 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Mastercard Incorporated and China Lending Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00 China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mastercard Incorporated has a -0.85% downside potential and an average target price of $279.64.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mastercard Incorporated and China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 0.2% respectively. 11.2% are Mastercard Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated had bullish trend while China Lending Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats China Lending Corporation.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.