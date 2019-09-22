Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 258 17.52 N/A 5.92 46.03 Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.71 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mastercard Incorporated and Barings BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mastercard Incorporated and Barings BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard Incorporated has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Barings BDC Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and Barings BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 12 3.00 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mastercard Incorporated has a 10.05% upside potential and an average target price of $298.42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mastercard Incorporated and Barings BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 44.6% respectively. 11.2% are Mastercard Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 27.1% are Barings BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated was more bullish than Barings BDC Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats Barings BDC Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.