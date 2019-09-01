Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Comparing side by side

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 253 17.97 N/A 5.92 46.03 Visa Inc. 165 17.94 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mastercard Incorporated and Visa Inc. Visa Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mastercard Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Mastercard Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Visa Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that Mastercard Incorporated is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Visa Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mastercard Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Visa Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Visa Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mastercard Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and Visa Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

Mastercard Incorporated has a -0.61% downside potential and an average price target of $279.64. Visa Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $188.57 consensus price target and a 4.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Visa Inc. looks more robust than Mastercard Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mastercard Incorporated and Visa Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 96.2% respectively. About 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Visa Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated was more bullish than Visa Inc.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats Visa Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.