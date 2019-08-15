Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Comparison side by side

Both Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 247 17.56 N/A 5.92 46.03 Nelnet Inc. 58 2.61 N/A 3.79 16.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mastercard Incorporated and Nelnet Inc. Nelnet Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mastercard Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mastercard Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nelnet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard Incorporated is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Nelnet Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Mastercard Incorporated and Nelnet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 15 3.00 Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mastercard Incorporated is $278, with potential upside of 2.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.3% of Nelnet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Nelnet Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats Nelnet Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.