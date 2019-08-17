Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Shares Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Stake by $9.64 Million; 1492 Capital Management Has Cut Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Holding by $300,734; Shares Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 216,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 238,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 1.86 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q CONSOLIDATED ATTENDANCE 90.9M; 16/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Participate in May Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K; 17/05/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: China Great Wall AMC Up to $600m 5Y +155bp; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC president Commissioner Morris addresses county officials; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms AMC Entertainment’s L-T IDR at ‘B’; 30/03/2018 – iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network’s NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Company reported 5,098 shares. Marshfield Assoc reported 6.58% stake. Telemus Limited Liability Com has 45,113 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 414,268 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co holds 11,219 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.12% or 19,393 shares. 10,888 are held by Hilltop. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability accumulated 12,089 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested in 1.06% or 29,116 shares. Moreover, Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.55% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Broderick Brian C has invested 4.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,355 were accumulated by Kj Harrison Prtnrs. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 7,597 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Limited reported 12,725 shares stake.

