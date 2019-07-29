Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Shares Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Has Cut by $9.64 Million Its Position; Soros Fund Management Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Cut by $9.59 Million as Stock Price Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.27M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.66 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

