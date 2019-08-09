Mastercard Foundation Sold $6,473,295 of Mastercard (MA); Norwood Financial (NWFL) Sentiment Is 1.45

Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 16 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Norwood Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.12 million shares, up from 1.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Norwood Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $288.00 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 42.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 1.11% above currents $274.95 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Mastercard Incorporated shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 188,100 are owned by Markel. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 150,095 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group holds 0.21% or 45,077 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,355 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Invest Svcs Of America owns 1,200 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt has invested 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation owns 106,194 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc has invested 2.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 414,268 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 324,700 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com owns 1,505 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,764 shares. 205 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated. Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $199.79 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

More notable recent Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwood Financial Corp Announces Second Quarter Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:NWFL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. for 15,811 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 11,821 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 22,417 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 4,523 shares traded. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) has declined 6.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NWFL News: 12/04/2018 – Norwood Ma: Norwood Flower Committee; 18/04/2018 – NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD NOR.AX – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FON FOR PROVISIONING OF Wl-Fl SERVICES WITHIN NORWOOD’S WORLD Wl-Fl PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q Net $3.13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Norwood Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWFL); 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial Total Assets $1.127B as of March 31; 16/03/2018 Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend