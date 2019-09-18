Mastercard Class A (MA) Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Upped by $602,976 Its Stake; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $486,324

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Global Advsr stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coatue Mngmt Lc invested in 4.72% or 2.11M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 370,370 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.63% or 122,056 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.77% or 15,492 shares in its portfolio. 1,572 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. Westend Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,240 are owned by Wespac Limited Liability Corporation. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc Inc stated it has 1,250 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 4,167 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 1.04% or 6,285 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc reported 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability reported 1,246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Management Llc reported 99,500 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Co holds 2,995 shares. 373,060 were accumulated by Schwerin Boyle Mngmt. Hudock Grp Limited Company has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Bank invested in 95,799 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Us National Bank De accumulated 5.80 million shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 1.45% or 45,477 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,731 were reported by Shamrock Asset Limited Com. 826,625 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt accumulated 40,552 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Mngmt Inc has 4.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 161,756 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 75,374 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreno Evelyn V holds 54,186 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio.

