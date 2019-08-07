Mastercard Class A (MA) Stock Price Rose While Marshfield Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Cme Group (CME) Holding Upped by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 456,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.37 million, down from 459,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $265.15. About 1.65M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $208.54. About 543,665 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 900 are held by Lipe Dalton. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.85 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp accumulated 1.35% or 30,405 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 20,927 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 54,065 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Co Inc has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matarin Capital Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 7,571 shares in its portfolio. 42,395 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. 31,534 are held by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd Company has 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Parkside Finance Savings Bank & Tru has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 552 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 61,064 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Grimes invested in 7,348 shares. Fruth Inv Management accumulated 2.67% or 27,081 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 43,753 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 0.5% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,462 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,100 shares. Synovus Financial Corp owns 29,346 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.25% or 254,942 shares in its portfolio. 6,500 were reported by Boltwood Cap Management. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 60,660 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 7,213 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 2,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,976 are owned by Greenleaf. Windward Capital Mgmt Comm Ca holds 101,981 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd invested in 0.35% or 5,000 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.