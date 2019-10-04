Mastercard Class A (MA) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Upped Its Position; Discovery Capital Management Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) Decreased by $31.68 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.34 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.85M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.56 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 994,575 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

