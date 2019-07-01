Mastercard Class A (MA) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Lowered Holding by $983,475 as Valuation Rose; Praesidium Investment Management Company Raised Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $1.18 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 7.58M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06 million, down from 161,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $265.49. About 1.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MasTec, Orchid Island, Applied Materials, NXP and Amtech highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Applied Materials Will Acquire Kokusai Electric For $2.2B – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis slide as Evercore sees 2020 recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Diligent Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.4% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 121,228 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce owns 1,593 shares. 141,060 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested in 193,129 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,046 were reported by Ipswich Inv. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 6,400 are owned by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.09% or 182,905 shares. Missouri-based Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 10,524 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 170,300 are held by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard And Visa: A Side-By-Side Comparison – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Got an Overweight Rating for Some Very Good Reasons – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,182 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Assocs reported 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Field And Main Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vanguard Grp Inc has 70.65 million shares. First Washington, Washington-based fund reported 150 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 868 shares. Greenwich Wealth Llc stated it has 981 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.41% or 6,120 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). World Asset reported 61,064 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wms Partners Limited holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,419 shares. Ems LP has invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 36.47 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7,386 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.