Mastercard Class A (MA) Shareholder Marshfield Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake by $23.91 Million; Valuation Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 456,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.37 million, down from 459,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 371,191 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 853,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.17M, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 45,961 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Tru invested in 0.85% or 5,860 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,335 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 179,367 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Advisors invested in 0.23% or 24,086 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 6,335 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advisors accumulated 900 shares. Weatherstone reported 1.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Fairfield Bush has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,812 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 1.02M shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 50,015 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 0.88% stake.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 103,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,243 shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.