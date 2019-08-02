Mastercard Class A (MA) Shareholder Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Stake; King Luther Capital Management Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased by $618,384 as Stock Price Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 456,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.37M, down from 459,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84M shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,078 shares to 156,085 shares, valued at $183.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Serv Group invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meyer Handelman Communication holds 660,135 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Lc holds 0.57% or 17,853 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 4,633 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 6,523 shares stake. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.16% or 12,833 shares. Mathes Commerce Inc has 3,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Company reported 3,463 shares. Paw Capital, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company, New York-based fund reported 358,976 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 2.08 million shares. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,904 shares or 6.32% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 51,921 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.55% or 32,250 shares in its portfolio.

