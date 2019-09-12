Mastercard Class A (MA) Share Value Rose While Marshfield Associates Has Cut Its Position; Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Its Stake in National (NHI) by $4.01 Billion

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 445,896 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.95M, down from 456,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $276.83. About 3.50 million shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in National (NHI) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 51,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The hedge fund held 112,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75B, up from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 86,820 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Ltd Liability owns 2,060 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Group Ltd has 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 45,956 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 6,285 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 0.66% or 15,446 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.76% or 125,486 shares. 85,611 were accumulated by Friess Associates Limited Liability. Vantage Inv Partners Limited invested in 3.26% or 107,660 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lau Assocs Ltd Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arcadia Management Mi has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 122 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Scott Selber stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 157,487 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.26 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.47M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square I by 23,826 shares to 7,341 shares, valued at $532.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks C (NYSE:BCO) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Re (NYSE:ADC).