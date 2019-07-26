Mastercard Class A (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Trimmed by $498,200 Its Holding; Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Profund Advisors Cut Stake

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,408 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 76,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84 million shares traded or 142.54% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,432 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 197,086 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Co holds 6,905 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,784 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 9,520 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 72,481 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Inc reported 5,271 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iron Financial holds 0.14% or 3,864 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 48,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl owns 129,478 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Rice Hall James And Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 182,882 shares. Coastline reported 0.12% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 4,634 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 8,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xcel Energy gets final $82M offer for Boulder assets – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Incorporated reported 4,025 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Finemark Retail Bank And has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everett Harris And Com Ca stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Doliver LP owns 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,516 shares. Ima Wealth holds 19,264 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.04% or 1,538 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York owns 1,372 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arrow has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kidder Stephen W holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 47,945 shares. 11,219 are held by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation. Smith Salley invested in 41,676 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,676 shares. Qs Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 59,668 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in I (MUB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.