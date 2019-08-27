Mastercard Class A (MA) Holder Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Its Position by $498,200 as Shares Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $304,000 as Stock Price Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 1.45 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $276.34. About 776,112 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,719 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 6,120 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 60,500 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc reported 3,424 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 12,720 shares. 27,250 are held by Cypress. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 710,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,803 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 167,731 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Company invested 3.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allstate Corp reported 62,875 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 8,552 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kames Cap Public Ltd reported 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,550 shares, and has risen its stake in I (MUB).

