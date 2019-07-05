Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Evermay Wealth Management Raised Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,449 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, down from 182,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $272.47. About 1.77 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18,175 shares to 63,667 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 24,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,100 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,685 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 279,050 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 1.24% or 572,838 shares in its portfolio. Incline Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36,700 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Lc holds 21,467 shares. Falcon Point Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Harris Limited Partnership accumulated 2.84% or 6.57 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Limited Liability Corp holds 688 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 4,516 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested in 19,335 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 4.20M shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 3,438 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84B for 37.43 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

