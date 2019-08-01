Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose While Capital International LTD Increased Its Holding; Boeing (BA) Shareholder Halsey Associates Lifted Its Holding by $2.88 Million as Market Value Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.16M shares traded or 37.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,890 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 35,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84 million shares traded or 38.76% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.54M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Advisor Network owns 11,975 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Harvey Lc has invested 1.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 4,672 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,231 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bamco New York owns 119,626 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zacks Inv Mngmt has 35,606 shares. Va reported 39,014 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 32,237 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 6,159 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,515 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank reported 9,117 shares. Schnieders Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,103 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 269,554 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 979 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 108,630 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 3,009 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.03% or 5,440 shares. 249,153 are owned by Proshare Advisors Lc. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 17,856 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com owns 675 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel reported 0.92% stake. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 727 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank invested in 1.37% or 22,252 shares.