Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake Has Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; Posco (PKX) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $705,059 as Market Value Declined

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 10,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 446,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.06 million, up from 435,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $271.59. About 765,346 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 13,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 272,108 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, down from 285,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 25,034 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Rev KRW7.761T Vs KRW7.067T; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 28/05/2018 – Galaxy Resources to Sell Argentina Tenements to Posco for US$280M; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 13/03/2018 – INDIA’S STEEL MINISTER SAYS TALKS ON WITH POSCO 005490.KS FOR JOINT VENTURES WITH LOCAL MILLS; 23/03/2018 – Posco looks for charge from electric vehicle batteries

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 35,328 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $16.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,065 shares to 49,349 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,074 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).