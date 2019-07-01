Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake Has Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; Parnassus Investments Trimmed Stake in Mdu Resources Group (MDU) by $9.78 Million

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (MDU) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 391,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.84M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.27 million, down from 9.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 456,433 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.60M, up from 433,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $265.21. About 1.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38,770 shares to 430,188 shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 11,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 10,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Tru State Bank reported 155,159 shares. 6,573 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.20 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 2,797 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems reported 36,608 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 158,463 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has 28,834 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 260,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 38,881 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 335,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 27,959 shares.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.52M for 25.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,149 shares to 32,154 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,434 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,313 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Management Ltd Llc Delaware has 11,100 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,959 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 7,571 shares. 1,200 were reported by Capital Services Of America. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company reported 435,747 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 1.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winslow Capital Limited Company has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 10,074 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 235,434 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 9,590 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 3.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Associate Oh owns 4,139 shares.