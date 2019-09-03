Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose While Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $426,760; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $678,210

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mastercard Announces Webcast of Investment Community Meeting – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Mngmt Inc invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Washington Corporation has 150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,424 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cohen Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,850 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 2,048 shares. Finemark Bancshares And has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zweig owns 167,253 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Cypress Grp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,250 shares. Leuthold Ltd accumulated 1.55% or 48,967 shares. Tcw Group invested in 1.65% or 731,517 shares. Kistler stated it has 1,594 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ci Invests holds 1.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 855,343 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares to 19,543 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

