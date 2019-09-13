Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose While City Holding Company Has Lifted by $389,136 Its Stake; As Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Valuation Declined, Alliancebernstein LP Has Boosted Stake by $907,840

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 45,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.59M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 19,074 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corp Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 M; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS GETS 4 NEW MSAS W/ APPROX VALUE $63M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 29/05/2018 – Primoris Services Project Was Awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation and Is Located Near Houston; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG OF $2.6 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018

City Holding Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 1,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,389 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 8,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $274.32. About 447,493 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.81% or 568,790 shares. 240,000 were reported by Manor Road Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Van Eck Assoc reported 22,531 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 38,227 shares. 21,161 were reported by Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 507,561 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.61% or 267,017 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hudock Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 267 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has 3,845 shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4.39M were reported by Polen Capital Limited Co. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 86,506 shares. Menta Capital Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 11,886 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 1.17M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. 10,749 are held by Envestnet Asset. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 3,477 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn owns 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 43 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 40,889 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 823,300 shares. 2.01 million are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. State Street Corporation owns 880,554 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc has 259 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,848 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 964 shares.