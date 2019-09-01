Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Position; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.44% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 57,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58M, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman holds 5,855 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru Commerce has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 862 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 0.57% stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 5,226 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp invested in 0.79% or 288,421 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jane Street Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 290,145 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Company, Florida-based fund reported 688 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt LP owns 191,298 shares. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 5.47 million shares. Parkwood Limited Co reported 40,245 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares to 137,814 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65,821 shares to 731,369 shares, valued at $103.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 205,906 shares. 63,313 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Exane Derivatives holds 44,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,178 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.36% or 2.63M shares in its portfolio. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Mrj has 2.49% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 49,340 shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 73,218 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lipe Dalton holds 2.17% or 35,045 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.