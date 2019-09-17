Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Lifted Stake by $67.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; 1St Source Bank Holds Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 605,173 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 254,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 17.59M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 billion, up from 17.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB) by 34,911 shares to 999 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.26M shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (Reit) (NYSE:ACC).

