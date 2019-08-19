Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Bessemer Group Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Ptc (PTC) Holding by $637,468; Stock Value Declined

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 377,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 965,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.24 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 6,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 834,016 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $6.67M were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) by 121,000 shares to 157,700 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 67,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc invested in 125,132 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.38M shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.5% or 758,205 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.67% stake. 75,777 are held by Birinyi. 62,414 are held by Greystone Managed Invs Inc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 24,500 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 456,982 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 2,289 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 134,699 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% or 1,900 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roosevelt Gp Incorporated has invested 1.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins holds 8,988 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.71M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 652,577 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com reported 30,194 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 35,592 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Addison, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,417 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 212,924 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). British Columbia Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 238,276 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 855,203 shares. Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 6,736 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 11,046 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Massachusetts Serv Ma has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Psagot Invest House reported 1,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 232,489 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 47,512 shares to 221,592 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,622 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).