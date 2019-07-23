Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Holding by $586.27 Million; Wilen Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $378,400

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 billion, up from 19,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $278.61. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 452,490 shares traded or 33.93% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Ltd Company stated it has 3,695 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 419 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 2,582 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 506,625 are owned by Westfield Mgmt Lp. Epoch Investment Prtn reported 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Comml Bank Trust accumulated 5,860 shares. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 3.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has 454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability owns 594 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 1.04% or 105,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.62 million activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,221 shares to 2,355 shares, valued at $556.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Msci India Index (INDA) by 21,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,705 shares, and cut its stake in China Index Ishares (FXI).

