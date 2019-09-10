Mastercard Cl A (MA) Share Price Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Holding by $401,850; Victory Capital Management Has Increased Its Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 47,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 21,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 584,433 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO – COMPLETING EXIT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 15,900 shares worth $4.22 million. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98B for 35.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares to 362,075 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 103,171 shares to 623,158 shares, valued at $86.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,286 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

