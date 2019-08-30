Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position Lifted by Hwg Holdings Lp; Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Valuation Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $366.93. About 228,469 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 29692.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 8,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 28 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $280.46. About 944,869 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Com owns 5,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Nj owns 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 17,294 shares. Pitcairn reported 14,665 shares. Sun Life reported 176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,223 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,297 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 17,593 shares. 27,038 were reported by Blair William Communication Il. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 81,534 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advisors has 1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 13,263 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Point Port Managers Oh has 2.17% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 33,377 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 136,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $53.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,000 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 171,691 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 90 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 2.38% stake. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 17,190 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 10,932 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 84,783 shares. The Florida-based Polen Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gam Ag holds 30,571 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 7.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Suncoast Equity holds 5.47% or 104,718 shares. 4,000 were reported by Mngmt. Financial Svcs has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) accumulated 30,405 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 17,885 shares to 52,242 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,415 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).