Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Northeast Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) by $329,000 as Stock Price Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 29,721 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 23,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $278.64. About 1.48M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 13,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 75,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 195,290 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Vanguard invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 15,590 shares stake. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 15,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 95,129 are owned by Brown Advisory. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 43,453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 51,367 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 42,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 59,348 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 176 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 119,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43,303 activity.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.65M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 2.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 6,175 shares. Clal Insur Entertainment has 279,006 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 59,675 are owned by Deltec Asset Lc. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 11,846 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles has invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Advisors accumulated 24,086 shares or 0.23% of the stock. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 1.35% or 64,728 shares. Mount Lucas LP reported 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 1,001 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.47% or 192,676 shares in its portfolio. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.65 million shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.88B for 38.27 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.