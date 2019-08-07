Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Stake by $365,425; Axiom International Investors Lowered Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $2.94 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 29,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 289,245 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.12M, down from 318,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.00B market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 3.88M shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 1,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, down from 96,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6,575 shares to 17,847 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 131,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.84% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 131,758 shares. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 0.6% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp owns 90,595 shares. Jefferies Lc has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 33,482 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 573,739 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.18% or 220,821 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 58,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 301,029 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 31,292 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 4,409 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arkansas-based Ifrah Finance Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc Asset Management reported 63,860 shares. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,137 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 10,331 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd stated it has 331,938 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Street Corporation stated it has 36.96 million shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,427 shares. 3,066 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Clearbridge Invests Limited holds 0.27% or 1.32 million shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). United Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,265 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 844,408 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,259 shares. Allsquare Wealth owns 394 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt Inc invested 2.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Veritas Management Llp owns 375,983 shares. Central Asset Invs (Hk) Limited invested in 2,560 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust owns 13,447 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Cl A by 5,826 shares to 45,018 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp Com by 572,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH).

