Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Private Trust Co Decreased Position by $357,435; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Stake by $625,000

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 18,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 639,634 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10.14 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gold Standard Ventures Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0187 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0513. About 77,342 shares traded. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) has declined 42.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 12,880 shares to 5,225 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,990 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03M are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 36,163 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation invested in 242,964 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 19,264 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.59% stake. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cibc Bancorp Usa has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,121 shares. Lau Associate Lc holds 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,200 shares. American Money Ltd Liability Co reported 17,924 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co owns 334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.31% or 858,796 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meritage Mgmt reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.63M.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 17,447 shares to 41,510 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM).